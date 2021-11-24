Pay attention to liquidity needs while selecting tax saving instruments

If you have not begun your tax-saving investments yet, it is time to start the process. Postponing it for the fourth quarter could result in a cash crunch. Tax-saving related mistakes occur primarily when investors choose products in haste at the last moment.

Also, these investments should not just be made for tax saving; they should also help the investor achieve his financial goals. Here are a few common mistakes that should be avoided: Investments not linked to goals People often choose products like equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) because their past returns are good. But ...