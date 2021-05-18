PE investments in realty up 19%, ticket sizes up 1.6x to $178 mn: Anarock

Private equity investments in Indian real estate have grown 19 per cent in FY21, to $6.2 billion and average ticket sizes have grown 1.6 times at $178 million in FY21, said a recent report by Anarock Capital. The share of structured debt went up from 14 per cent in FY20 to 21 per cent in FY21.

Structured debt was largely towards portfolio deals instead of project-level deals, it said. The share of commercial properties in total funding went down from 62 per cent in FY20 to 13 per cent in FY21 and share of portfolio level deals went up from eight per cent in FY 20 to 66 per cent in FY 21.