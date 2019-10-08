Planning to invest in MFs? Know what are the components of expense ratio

With the markets still being far from their peak, do you think one should make a lump sum investment in mutual funds? To begin with, investments should not be timed based on market movements. Markets are volatile and it is difficult to gauge the market peak or bottom. Your investments should be aligned to your goals.

It is advisable to make regular investments through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route. Further, you can provide a boost to your regular investments by making lump sum investments when you have excess cash. Lump sum investments during a market correction can be ...