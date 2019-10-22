Read the fine print in the warranty when buying a gadget this Diwali

Diwali is a good time to go gadget shopping, as you can get great deals and steep discounts. However, the festive euphoria tends to make the consumer a little less evaluative. One aspect that is easily ignored while buying a gadget is the warranty on the item.

Advocate Pratibha Bangera of Mumbai-based Top Rite Juris says, “Just because you get a warranty card doesn’t mean you can get an item repaired or replaced. A warranty is always cleverly worded, and many repairs and replacements will be at the discretion of the company. When the warranty doesn’t mention product ...