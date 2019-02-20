Reader's corner: Financial planning

What is the best way to take exposure to sector funds? Is it okay to keep more than one sector fund in my portfolio? I was checking sectoral fund returns and saw that information technology (IT) has given the best return in the past 10 years beating all other categories of equity mutual funds. Sector funds are a good idea as they enable us to take aggressive exposure to a sector or industry.

Some sectors have business cycles, like technology, logistics, infrastructure, etc, while others don't - like pharma, fast-moving consumer goods, and so on. Often sector funds throw out ...