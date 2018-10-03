Real estate hotspot: How Kolkata's EM Bypass has come to be an IT-ITeS hub

Commissioned in the late 1970s, Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass was previously just a long stretch of road abutted by undeveloped land. The Bypass stretching from Bidhannagar to Kamalgazi was built to create a high-speed link between the northern and southern fringes of Kolkata and also to reduce the perennial traffic congestion on Gariahat Road.

The Bypass connects a few prominent localities of Kolkata such as Salt Lake, Maniktala, Park Circus area, Gariahat, Sealdah Railway Station, Jodhpur Park, Selimpur, Lake Gardens, Jadavpur and Garia. EM Bypass is located close to the ...