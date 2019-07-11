Realty check: Current rates, unit sizes in Rs 50 lakhs-1 crore price range

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 50 lakhs- Rs 1 crore.

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy Note The ticket price range considered for the above data points is between ~50 lakh and Rs 1 crore All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only Above residential data set comprises of residential apartments only Above residential data is ...