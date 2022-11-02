JUST IN
SBI Mutual Fund's IPO plan shelved for now, says chairman Dinesh Khara
Continue SIPs for eight years to avoid loss in equities, say experts
Subdued equity market slows mutual fund penetration, shows data
Maximise gain from market fall with value-averaging plan: Experts
Modest traction for MF Central in first year, phased rollout cited
Uphill task for MFs to top FY22 figures as asset growth moderates in H1FY23
Sebi gets tougher with MF industry body for dragging feet on pooling norms
Losing steam: Average NFO collection slumps in FY23, shows data
Mutual funds: Limiting inflows enables fund manager to stick to quality
Invest in MNC funds for exposure to high-quality businesses: Experts
You are here: Home » PF » News » MFs
Presumptive tax scheme can reduce compliance burden, return filing
Business Standard

SBI Mutual Fund's IPO plan shelved for now, says chairman Dinesh Khara

Khara said the planned share sale of the bank's mutual fund subsidiary has been shelved for the time being

Topics
SBI Mutual Fund | IPO | Mutual Funds

Press Trust of India 

funds

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Wedn­esday said the planned share sale of the bank's mutual fund subsidiary has been shelved for the time being.

SBI Mutual Fund, the country's largest asset manager with around Rs 6.5 trillion in asset under management, had in February selected seven merc­hant bankers for a $1-billion IPO. But soon the markets turned volatile with the Russian invasion of Ukraine later in that month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SBI Mutual Fund

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.