More than 120,000 applied to opt for higher pension till March 9: Govt
SIP share in mutual fund AUM clocks fresh highs in February, shows data

Investors take a shine to the systematic investment route for equity investment

SIP Mutual funds | Mutual Funds | AUM

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

SIPs
Photo: Shutterstock

The steady inflows from systematic investment plans (SIPs) into mutual funds (MFs), coupled with outflows from debt schemes, has propelled the share of SIPs in the total assets being managed by the industry to a new high of 17.1 per cent in February.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 19:33 IST

`
