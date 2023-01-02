Small savings are an attractive option for investors in lower tax brackets

The government has raised the interest rates on some small savings schemes For the second quarter in a row. The rates have been hiked between 20 and 110 basis points (bps), and are now ranging from 4.0 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 225 bps since May 2022, with the objective of containing inflation. Says Manavi Prabhu, head-fixed income, Anand Rathi Share & Stockbrokers: "The rates for small saving schemes are supposed to be market-linked, based on a predefined formula. According to the last monetary policy report released in September, these rates were 44-77 bps below the formula-based rates, hence an increase is only justified."
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:26 IST
