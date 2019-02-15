Sprucing up your pad? Here's what's trending in the world of home interiors

What is the luxury home of the new age global Indian all about? It’s the kind of space where east meets west, maximalism meets minimalism, traditional meets modern, and where opposites co-exist to complement each other instead of contrasting.

As architect Founder of Archilogics, Saket Sethi, puts it: “The modern Indian home is all about a dialogue between cutting edge contemporary and reinvented Indian.” Sethi, incidentally, was a key speaker at India Design ID 2019. The pavilions by Apartment 9, K2India, Beyond Designs and many others illustrate the “mix ...