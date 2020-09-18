The nitty-gritting of renovating your house to make it Covid-compliant

Covid has changed the design and aesthetics of the living space in more ways than one. While WFH and online classes have more or less become the new normal, there is an emerging trend in the way homes are being done up in order to accommodate WFH, study-from-home, and even fitness and entertainment.

Says Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder-Chairman, Hiranandani Group and National President, Naredco, “Anything that makes our lives and homes more efficient is worth investing into. Covid has brought a paradigm shift in the way we live with work from home (WFH). I know CEOs of ...