This real estate hotspot in Gurgaon offers easy exits to investors

The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as one of the most sought-after residential corridors of Gurgaon. While not being priced as high as the neighbouring Golf Course Road, it offers multiple apartment options for the upper-mid segment moving up the value chain to luxury housing options as well.

This residential corridor has seen more than 8,500 residential apartment units launched overall, and many of them are in advanced stages of construction. Around 2,500 residential units have been delivered here with another 2,600 slated for completion by 2019-end. This residential market ...