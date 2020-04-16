JUST IN
Tipping point: Gold has been a safe haven, but invest in a staggered manner

After such a humongous run-up, investors may feel wary about investing more in gold at this point of time

Business Standard 

Gold funds have given a category average return of 46.46 per cent over the past year, according to data from mutual fund tracker Value Research. After such a humongous run-up, investors may feel wary about investing more in gold at this point of time. However, if your allocation to the yellow metal is less than 10-15 per cent, you may still allocate to it, although in a staggered manner. Central banks all over the world are announcing massive liquidity injection programmes, and a good part of this surplus liquidity is expected to find its way into this safe-haven asset, as happened in 2008 as well.

First Published: Thu, April 16 2020. 00:50 IST

