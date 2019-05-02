Travelling abroad? Carrying forex cards could work best for you

When travelling abroad, deciding between carrying cash, prepaid card or foreign exchange (forex) card can be tricky. Forex cards work out to be the best bet if you are visiting popular tourist destinations or to a developed economy.

You should take a forex card if your destination country is the US, the UK, European nations (where euros are used), Australia, Canada, and so on. But if you are travelling to a country whose currency is not majorly traded, cash usually works out to be a better option. Instead of taking Indian rupees, take US dollars as they are universally accepted and can ...