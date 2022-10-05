JUST IN
Business Standard

Uphill task for MFs to top FY22 figures as asset growth moderates in H1FY23

Average AUM rises 2%, against a 20% increase in full-year FY22

Topics
Mutual Funds | Nifty Midcap 100 | Nifty50

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

funds
The moderation in growth during the first half comes on the back of outflows from debt funds, declining net inflows in equity schemes

The pace of growth in assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds moderated during the first half of the ongoing financial year (H1FY23). Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that the average AUM of the industry rose 2 per cent in the H1FY23 to Rs 39 trillion. During the previous financial year (FY22), industry AUM had grown 20 per cent over the FY21 figure. Given the tepid growth during the first half, moderation in equity inflows and heightened market volatility, it is a tall ask for the industry to top last year’s growth figures.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 15:47 IST

