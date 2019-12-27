Vinyl records: Obsolete in the 1980s, a music lover's delight today

Recently a rare seven-inch vinyl copy of The Beatles ‘Love Me Do’ was sold for a staggering $10,502 or Rs 7.5 lakh online. While the deal was certainly on the higher side, it wasn't a one-off.

In fact, many who spent their formative years soaking in on Santana or flipping on Jimi Hendrix's Fender Strat, are going back to the ubiquitous record player and LPs -- that's long-play, for the uninitiated -- in a clear sign that Vinyl is making a comeback. And how. In 1982, when CDs were invented, everyone predicted doomsday for vinyl and thought the era of records was ...