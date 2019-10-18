What's in your handbag? Poise, personality, price and a piece of history

What’s in a (brand) name? Well, lots, in one word. The instantly recognisable CC lock of Chanel, the GG monogram of Gucci or the signature equestrian form of a Ralph Lauren bag -- each defines the owner as much as the brand it symbolises.

Why do women want to own handbags that often cut a deep hole in the pocket? “It goes way beyond simply picking up an accessory and adding it to the cart. Clients connect to value, the story of the brand and the craftsmanship of the product,” says Dilip Kapur, Founder & Chairperson, Hidesign. It is quite akin to buying a piece of art, ...