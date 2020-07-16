With Silver rising faster than gold, here're four ways to invest and why

With silver prices rising faster than gold since the beginning of the financial year, investors are left wondering if it prudent to invest in the precious metal. On Thursday, silver touched a seven-year high — at Rs 53,010 — in the Indian spot market. The MCX Silver September futures is trading above Rs 53,058 per kilogram (kilo).

Indians are traditionally fixated on gold. But does silver warrant a place in the portfolio as well? For one, it is not for the cautious investor. Feroze Azeez, deputy chief executive officer, Anand Rathi Private Wealth, says: ...