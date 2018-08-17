You needn't own a classy Porsche for your road trip. Just take one on rent

The renting and sharing economy is thriving all over the globe, including India, though it is in its early stages here. Working as a senior human resource manager with a non-banking financial institution, Anuradha Chopra, recently went on a ten-day road trip with some of her friends from Delhi to Shimla.

Chopra, who is in her late 20s, took a Porsche on hire from a self-drive car rental company. She loves to drive premium cars, but feels it isn't a good idea to own one. In space-starved cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among several others, one can hardly go ...