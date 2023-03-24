JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs, defamed Parliament, judiciary: Bhupender Yadav
Security beefed up at Vijay Chowk in Delhi ahead of Congress protest
Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju
Pathetic and casteist mindset: Nadda slams Rahul over his remarks on PM
Lies, slander part of Rahul's politics, people will punish him: Nadda
Approval to Budget without discussion is worst message, says Chidambaram
Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction
Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure
Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul
Congress protests in Hyderabad over Surat court's verdict against Rahul
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» National
Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs, defamed Parliament, judiciary: Bhupender Yadav
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

14 parties move SC over action of probe agencies against Oppn leaders

The parties, which also include AAP, Shiv Sena, and DMK, have sought guidelines for law enforcement agencies and courts on arrest, remand and bail

Topics
Political parties | Congress | Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Fourteen political parties, led by the Congress, moved the Supreme Court on Friday against the alleged arbitrary action of Central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) against Opposition Leaders.

The matter was mentioned by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The parties, which also include the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiv Sena, and the DMK, have sought guidelines for law enforcement agencies and courts on arrest, remand and bail.

“We are asking for pre- and post-arrest guidelines. Today CBI and ED are used against us. Ninety five per cent of the cases handled by Central agencies are of opposition leaders,” Singhvi told the court.

The matter will be heard on April 5.

Other parties in the matter are RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, AITC (All India Trinamool Congress), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Janata Dal (United), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, J&K National Conference.

The move comes shortly after Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, was convicted to serve a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case by a court in Surat, Gujarat, for his derogatory remarks at a public meeting about those with the surname Modi.

Judge Hadirash Varma said in the 168-page order that Gandhi should have exercised restraint since he is a Member of Parliament (MP).

"The accused (Gandhi) had taken the reference of the surname of the current Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to satisfy his political greed and insulted and defamed 1.3 billion people living in the whole of India having the surname 'Modi'," the judge said in the order.

The court also said that when an MP addresses the public in the capacity of a parliamentarian, it has a very wide impact on the public.

Gandhi, during a political campaign at Kolar in 2019, had said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"

Purnesh Modi, a former BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) had then filed a case against Gandhi, saying he had ‘humiliated and defamed people with the Modi surname’.

The court also said that giving a lesser sentence to Gandhi would send a wrong message to society. "Although the accused is an MP, if he is given lesser punishment it will send the wrong message to society. Further, his conduct needs to be taken into account," the order said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Political parties

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU