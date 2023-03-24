14 parties move SC over action of probe agencies against Oppn leaders

Fourteen political parties, led by the Congress, moved the on Friday against the alleged arbitrary action of Central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) against Leaders.

The matter was mentioned by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The parties, which also include the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiv Sena, and the DMK, have sought guidelines for law enforcement agencies and courts on arrest, remand and bail.

“We are asking for pre- and post-arrest guidelines. Today CBI and ED are used against us. Ninety five per cent of the cases handled by are of leaders,” Singhvi told the court.

The matter will be heard on April 5.

Other parties in the matter are RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, AITC (All India Trinamool Congress), NCP (Nationalist Party), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Janata Dal (United), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, J&K Conference.

The move comes shortly after MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, was convicted to serve a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case by a court in Surat, Gujarat, for his derogatory remarks at a public meeting about those with the surname Modi.

Judge Hadirash Varma said in the 168-page order that Gandhi should have exercised restraint since he is a Member of Parliament (MP).

"The accused (Gandhi) had taken the reference of the surname of the current Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to satisfy his political greed and insulted and defamed 1.3 billion people living in the whole of India having the surname 'Modi'," the judge said in the order.

The court also said that when an MP addresses the public in the capacity of a parliamentarian, it has a very wide impact on the public.

Gandhi, during a political campaign at Kolar in 2019, had said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"

Purnesh Modi, a former BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) had then filed a case against Gandhi, saying he had ‘humiliated and defamed people with the Modi surname’.

The court also said that giving a lesser sentence to Gandhi would send a wrong message to society. "Although the accused is an MP, if he is given lesser punishment it will send the wrong message to society. Further, his conduct needs to be taken into account," the order said.