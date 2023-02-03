JUST IN
Budget increased by 4 times for tribal communities: Nadda in Tripura
Adani row: Opposition wants a probe while govt gets into defensive mode

Internally, opposition feels it might be better to focus on an SC-monitored probe, as given its majority in both houses, advantage in a JPC might rest with BJP

Topics
Adani  | JPC | Opposition

Aditi Phadnis 

Parliament
Investment banker and Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra said on Twitter that there is a conflict of interest between individuals in market regulator Sebi and the Adani matter would not be addressed by Sebi in a fair manner

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Friday moments after proceedings started, as Opposition leaders continued to raise demands for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Chief Justice of India (CJI)-designated committee into the allegations against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg Research report. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 a.m. on February 6.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:02 IST

