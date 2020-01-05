JUST IN
AGP in the bind over citizenship law after voting for it in Parliament

The AGP, which aligned with the BJP in the last Assembly polls in 2016, voted for the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, where it has one lone member, Birendra Prasad Baishya

Radhika Ramaseshan 

“I am the future but I won’t work with the present leadership,” proclaimed Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who no longer holds a formal position in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the party he founded in 1985 with his erstwhile compeers from the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). The AGP’s website alludes to Mahanta as a “leader”.

Now 67-year-old, Mahanta was India’s youngest elected chief minister at 33, when he moved from the students’ dorm of Gauhati University to a bungalow at Dispur. Several defections, splits, and mergers later, the AGP ...

First Published: Sun, January 05 2020. 19:01 IST

