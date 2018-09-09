'Ajeya Bharat, Atal BJP': PM Modi's theme song for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

On the concluding day of its two-day executive on Sunday, the two topmost leaders of the ruling (BJP), Prime Minister (PM) and party chief Amit Shah, made light of the challenge posed by the Opposition’s ‘mahagatbandhan’.

BJP chief Shah spoke of a 50-year unbroken reign for the BJP. “We will win 2019 polls, and there would be none who can oust us for the next 50 years,” Shah told his party’s executive.

Delivering the concluding speech of the event, the PM gave the slogan of ‘ajeya Bharat, atal Bhajapa’ (victorious India, steadfast BJP) to his party for the 2019 polls, and asked party workers to win each and every polling booth.

In the morning, the executive passed a political resolution that presented the party’s agenda of building a ‘new India’ by 2022 that would be free of casteism, corruption, communalism, and terrorism. It said the Opposition had no agenda other than ‘Modi roko’.

Unlike previous national executives, there was no separate economic resolution. When asked, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed the media, defended the omission by pointing out that the political resolution has a substantive section on economic issues.

However, neither the political resolution nor the speeches of the PM, Shah, had any reference to increasing prices of petrol and diesel, the Rafale issue, the decline in the value of the rupee or the recent Reserve Bank of India annual report that revealed that 99.3 per cent of demonetised currency returned to the banks.

On fuel prices, senior leader Prakash Javadekar said the Modi government has kept inflation to less than 5 per cent, compared to the runaway double-digit inflation during 10-years of United Progressive Alliance. On the Rafale deal, Javadekar said there was little cause for worry since there was “no (Ottavio) Quattrocchi” in the deal.

In a reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family of the party, Modi said the alternative before people was his 48-month rule versus that of 48 years of one family. The PM accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of fighting the electoral battle based on “lies and falsehood”, which should be refuted strongly by spreading the message of his government’s performance.

According to senior party leader Prasad, who briefed the media later, Shah also highlighted how Modi has changed the of the country to one that is performance-oriented and stressed how he has never lost an election ever since becoming the chief minister in 2001.

Neither of the two top leaders nor the resolution had any reference to the recent protests by upper-caste groups. The party decided to remain silent on the issue, with Prasad stating the BJP’s ideology was of looking at society as a composite whole.

In his speech, the PM said the BJP has ruled Gujarat for 31 years, and it was inspired by a sense of service and development, and not arrogance. He said the party has remained steadfast in its principles, but its strategy is dynamic. Modi said an effective Opposition is necessary for a healthy democracy, but does not see any challenge for 2019.

The PM said today’s Opposition was a failure in government and is a failure in Opposition as well. He suggested that one family served none but itself in its 48-year rule. Modi said the was fighting the electoral battle based on lies, and asked party workers to defeat this by presenting facts to the people.

Modi said the had given the slogan of ‘garibi hatao’, or poverty alleviation, but ended up nationalising coal mines and banks, but some years later admitted its mistake and started walking on the path of reform. “We need to expose Congress party’s lies,” Modi told party leaders.

He said such people who cannot see eye to eye have come together in the so-called ‘mahagatbandhan’, and their getting together was a sign of the BJP’s increasing popularity. Modi said not just smaller parties who doubt the Congress leadership, but even people within the Congress party have reservations about their leadership. He said the ‘mahagatbandhan’ has “no leadership”, its policies “unclear” and its intent “corrupt”.

The PM spoke of his government’s schemes, including the ambitious health insurance scheme, and how these have pulled 50 million people out of poverty. He said the BJP’s vision was of development with a human face, equality with compassion, and the country’s glory but with simplicity.

The BJP chief asked party workers to reach out to 220 families before the He said the party had 90 million workers, which effectively means they are already in contact with 360-400 million people. He said the PM has visited 300 constituencies in the last four years, and will visit the rest of the 243 constituencies before the

The political resolution stated the goods and services tax was the best example of cooperative federalism and spoke of the recently announced Jan-Dhan Yojana 2.0. “Aao milkar kamal khilayein,” said Rajnath Singh, while presenting the resolution.

The BJP also released a statement to reiterate its commitment to the National Register of Citizens.