Ayodhya land title dispute: How Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Lalla staked claim

The Supreme Court began its final day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land title dispute case on August 6. Departing from the usual practice, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is hearing the arguments on all five days of the week when the court functions.

Usually, Monday and Friday are reserved as miscellaneous days when the court hears urgent petitions and adjudicates whether a case should be heard or not. So far, the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been heard for seven days. Day 1 The first day of the hearing in the case started with the Nirmohi ...