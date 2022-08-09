Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ends JD (U)'s alliance with BJP, to meet Guv at 4 pm

Chief Minister and supremo ended his party's alliance with in . has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, sources close to the development said.

JD(U) sources said is unlikely to resign from the chief ministership and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators convened by party leader at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

Earlier, the Congress and Left parties handed over the lists of their legislators to .

Mandan Mohan Singh, the state president of Congress said: "We will support Nitish Kumar if he leaves the BJP and forms a new government with the help of Mahagathbandhan. We have also given the list of all 19 MLAs of our party to leader ."

Mahboob Alam, the MLA of CPI (ML) said: "We have also given the list to Tejashwi Yadav. We will uproot the BJP from power. We are giving support to Nitish Kumar for the formation of a new government."

Currently, BJP holds 77 seats in the Assembly. JD(U) holds 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16 and the 79.