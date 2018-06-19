BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti resigns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke its alliance with Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, forcing chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign at the end of an uneasy alliance at a time when fresh violence has gripped the militancy-hit state.

“It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance,” party leader Ram Madhav said. He did not, however, name Mufti in his address to the press in New Delhi.

Ram Madhav said the Centre’s ruling BJP did everything feasible for the development of the state, which has been on the boil since the killing of a militant leader two years ago.

“Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Kashmir Valley,” he said, apparently blaming the PDP.

Madhav backed his party’s decision to join hands with the PDP after the 2015 assembly elections, stressing the BJP’s objectives were to restore peace in the state and encourage its fast development.

“Keeping in mind the larger interest of India’s integrity and to bring the deteriorating situation in the state under control, it would be apt to hand over the governance to the governor of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Madhav mentioned the Centre’s announcement of a ceasefire during Ramzan and the appointment of an interlocutor for talks with stakeholders in the Valley as confidence-building measures.

He said the BJP efforts to fight terrorism will continue in the state even during President’s Rule.