BJP has failed on each of its 154 poll promises: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

After being voted out of power in 2014, the Congress party’s decline has been steady in Haryana. But all is not lost believes former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In an interview with Nitin Kumar, he points out the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, his own party’s achievements, farm distress in the state and more. Edited excerpts: You have been saying that the Congress has a good chance in the upcoming Assembly elections. What makes you so confident? People will consider the failures of the BJP government and the achievements of ...