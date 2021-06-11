BJP leader Mukul Roy returns to TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
-
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.
Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata.
Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days ever since the party lost the hard-fought assembly elections in May.
"I have joined TMC today. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in Bharatiya Janata Party," said Roy on joining TMC
"We welcome Mukul Roy. He will play an important role in the party," said West Bengal CM and TMC chief.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU