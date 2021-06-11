BJP leader Mukul Roy returns to TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee

BJP vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days ever since the party lost the hard-fought assembly elections in May.

"I have joined today. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in Bharatiya Janata Party," said Roy on joining TMC

"We welcome Mukul Roy. He will play an important role in the party," said CM and chief.