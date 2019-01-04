Bomb those who feel unsafe in India: BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar

Vikram Saini, MLA from Muzaffarnagar, in a controversial statement said that those who feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. In an apparent reference to actor Naseeruddin Shah, who said that he is concerned about the safety of his children in the prevailing situation in the country.

Saini said, "My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed, give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people, not even one will be spared'.

Speaking to mediapersons, questioned the intent of people who say they feel threatened in India and even labelled them as traitors.

His statement could give ammunition to rival parties in Uttar Pradesh to target the Yogi Adityanath government. Earlier, the leader had also opposed New Year celebrations. He told a public gathering, “for us Hindus, the new year is on March 18 and not on January 1. The latter belongs to Christians.”

Veteran Bollywood actor Shah found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks on the spate of mob lynching cases in the country following the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr in December.

He said the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman.



