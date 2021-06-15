Chirag Paswan removed from post of Lok Janshakti Party's national president

-
Chirag Paswan has been removed from the post of national president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
Surajbhan Singh has been appointed as the national working president of the party. Party has also given him the charge to conduct elections for the appointment of the party's national president.
In his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Paswan on Tuesday likened the organisation to a mother who should not be "betrayed".
In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.
People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.
Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.
