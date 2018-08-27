Congress as party not involved in 1984 riots: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

on Sunday hit out at the (SAD) for attacking Rahul Gandhi on the issue of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the Congress, as a party, was never involved in the carnage.

Rahul Gandhi was in school when the Operation Blue Star and later the riots took place, said adding ‘whosoever was involved’ in the senseless killings in 1984 should be “hanged”. The had on Saturday hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the 1984 riots, saying by disagreeing with the view that his party was involved in the “genocide”, he had “salt into the wounds” of the Sikh community.





Earlier, describing the 1984 riots as a “very painful tragedy”, Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to the UK, had said, “It was a tragedy, it was a painful experience. You say that the was involved in that, I don't agree with that. Certainly there was violence, certainly there was tragedy.”