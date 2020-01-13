Congress, BJP lock horns over special session of Chhattisgarh assembly

The ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Janata (BJP) in Chhattisgarh faced off over the period of special session of state assembly convened to ratify Constitution (126th amendment) Bill 2019.

A one-day session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly (CLP) had been convened on January 16 for the ratification of bill to extend reservation for the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had passed the bill last month that required atleast 50 per cent states consent.

The reservation for both the classes is due to end on January 25, 2020.

Being the first session of the calendar year, it would begin with the customary address of Governor. According to the business listed for the day in the assembly, the House would take the motion of thanks to Governor’s address and pass it the same day besides ratifying the Constitution (126th amendment) Bill 2019.

“The BJP has reservation over the period of session convened by state government as discussion on motion of thanks to Governor’s address and passing it could not take place in one day,” senior BJP leader and former state’s parliamentary affairs minister Ajay Chandrakar said.

Since the opposition had to bring cut motion that would be printed and circulated, passing the motion of thanks in one day would not be practical, Chandrakar said. The party had demanded that the session should be extended. Though in most of the BJP-ruled states, a single day session was convened and ratified the bill.

A BJP delegation met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Speaker Charandas Mahant and lodged their reservation.

State’s Parliamentary Minister Ravindra Choubey said discussions were going on and was hopeful that the opposition would be convinced as the session would continue.