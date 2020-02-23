Congress in a spot as Scindia drifts away, MP unit's power struggle worsens

The Congress leadership is trying hard to downplay the power struggle between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, but the rift is there for anyone to see. Scindia is not only upset with the chief minister but also the party brass, which had sided with Nath, who also heads the Congress’ state unit, in the race to the top post.

In the run-up to the 2018 Assembly polls, Scindia was named the head of the MP Congress campaign committee. He faced intense attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Undeterred, Scindia campaigned aggressively ...