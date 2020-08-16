Covid-19 impact: Parliament expected to rise to new normal for business

Gone are the days when Members of Parliament could storm the well of the house to mark their protest, unfurl placards, raise slogans and generally disrupt proceedings.

The monsoon session of the two houses of Parliament that will meet in the third week of August amid a public health crisis will have such complex seating arrangements that it will be well nigh impossible for MPs to band together in the well and disturb the work of Parliament. For the first time since 1952, when Parliament first met, chambers and galleries of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be used to seat members to ensure social distancing. Both houses will have will have polycarbonate sheets separating the Official Gallery from the chamber of the House. In the Rajya Sabha, 60 members will be seated in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha (leaving out the first row) and the remaining 132 (including by-polls for two seats) in the chamber of Lok Sabha. In other words, members of the Rajya Sabha will debate matters in their House while sittting in the Lok Sabha galleries.

According to the Rajya Sabha Chariman and vice President, Venkaiah Naidu,’s office, four large display screens of 85” size each in the chamber and another six of 40” size each in the four galleries of the House are being installed to enable members watch the proceedings of the House conveniently. All the seats in the galleries will be fitted with consoles to enable participation of members in the proceedings of the House from their seats. Placards will indicate the parties accommodated in each gallery of the Rajya Sabha.

Special cables are being laid connecting the two Houses of Parliament for transmitting audio-visual signals of the proceedings both ways without any time lag to enable real time participation of members seated in the two Houses.

Seats will be earmarked for the Prime Minister, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition and leaders of other parties. Former Prime Ministers and former Leaders of the House Manmohan Singh and SH.D.Deve Gowda besides Ramvilas Paswan and Ramdas Atshawale, being Ministers and members of the House will also have earmarked seats in the chamber of the House. Other ministers will be seated in the seats meant for the ruling party.

An ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system in the air conditioning system of Rajya Sabha for killing the bacteria and virus in air supply is expected to be put in place.

It is not known if the Central Hall, where a large number of MPs and others congregate when they want to take time off from debates, will be open. The Central Hall is a huge hall capable of accommodating members of both houses.

Every inch of available space will be used to seat MPs even if the space is on the first floor of the circular Parliament building.

In the past several sessions, the Parliament has shown a high degree of conscientiousness about its work: there have been disturbances, but both the houses have sat beyond hours to complete business.

This time, the monsoon session is expected to show the same degree of alacrity on the part of MPs: with no enforcement from the presiding officers.