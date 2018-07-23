CWC 2018: Rahul Gandhi questions flip-flop on Rafale secrecy clause

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged there was a 'scam' in the controversial Rafale jet deal with and accused Defence Minister of doing a 'flip-flop' on the secrecy clause.

Rahul also attacked Prime Minister over the issue, alleging he 'squirms' when asked about the prices of the fighter aircraft. "Our Defence Minister said she would, but now she won't. She flip flops between “it's-not-a-secret” & “it's-a-BIG-secret”. The PM squirms when asked about the price of RAFALE and refuses to look me in the eye. Sure smells like a scam. #RAFALEscam (sic)," he tweeted.



Gandhi's fresh attack on the government over the deal comes two days after he told Parliament during the debate on that French president had conveyed to him that there was no problem in sharing details relating to the Rafale, contrary to what the government has been saying.

"The Defence Minister has clearly spoken an untruth," he had said. Referring to Modi, he had said, "I can see him smiling. There is a touch of nervousness. He is looking away, not looking into my eyes." The truth is that is not a "chowkidar" (guard) but a "bhagidaar" (collaborator) in the wrong-doings, Rahul had said.

People won’t ‘hug’ Rahul in 2019: BJP

The on Sunday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress president might forcibly hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the people of the country would not embrace him in next year's Lok Sabha election. Attacking the Gandhi scion over his speech at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, BJP's media in-charge said the people will reject him in the next general election.