Efforts are on to develop a Dalit-Muslim equation in Uttar Pradesh

Reports said Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar aka Ravan appears to be working to develop a Dalit-Muslim equation in parts of Uttar Pradesh to ensure the BJP’s defeat. His meetings with some Muslim leaders are being seen as a step in the direction of building a base.

On September 14, shortly after his release from prison after 15 months, many political and social personalities, including Muslims, welcomed him and met him at his home in Chutmalpur town, Saharanpur district. Chandrashekhar went to Deoband to meet Arshad Madni, president of the Jamait Ulema-e-Hind, where the two ...