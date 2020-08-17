For weavers, wait for govt relief continues to get longer in Uttar Pradesh

When the influx of the migrant workforce by special trains and buses was at its peak in May, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced constituting a Migration Commission and conduct skills mapping to provide the returnees with jobs and the basic social security net.

The same month, the handloom and textile department started the exercise of preparing a database of state power loom and handloom weavers, complete with the details of their bank accounts, Aadhaar numbers, addresses, etc. Weavers, who had already been facing economic hardships over the past few years owing to the ...