Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gets Jal Shakti to fulfil PM Modi's promise

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, 51, who trounced Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot to become member of Parliament from Jodhpur for a second time, will be minister for the newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti. The ministry formed by amalgamating the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation with the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation has also been added to it.

His task is cut out. The BJP manifesto for the 2019 general elections promised that its government would launch a ‘Jal Jivan Mission’. Under the mission ...