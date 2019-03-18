Goa govt formation LIVE updates: Gadkari to meet BJP and alliance MLAs

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death has plunged Goa into uncertainty, with both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rushing to claim power in the state.

To forge a fresh alliance between BJP and legislators, who were part of a coalition government headed by Parrikar, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Goa in the early hours of Monday.

Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and an Independent and a lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator are supporting the BJP.





In October 2018, the Congress staked claim to form the government and called for a floor test but its request was ignored by the Governor. Now, all indications are that Congress will make another bid to form the government.

Meanwhile, Parrikar's last rites will be performed at Miramar. He died at his private residence at Dona Paula near the state capital on Sunday evening after long illness. A four-term chief minister and former defence minister, Parrikar had been battling a pancreatic ailment since February last year.

The central government has announced mourning today.

The flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi, the Union territories and state capitals.

