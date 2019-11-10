Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Will not form govt in Maharashtra, Sena disrespected people's mandate: BJP
Amit Shah cancels Mumbai trip; BJP-Sena seat sharing deal not yet in place
Maharashtra CM post: Fadnavis, Uddhav engage in a bitter war of words
Who will be Maharashtra CM? Uddhav says can't be accommodating always
No Opposition left in Maharashtra to fight with: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
-
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to form government, hours after the BJP declined such attempt.
"The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said.
In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively.
Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU