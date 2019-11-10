JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Will not form govt in Maharashtra, Sena disrespected people's mandate: BJP
Business Standard

Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra

"The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at an election rally | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to form government, hours after the BJP declined such attempt.

"The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively.

Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.
First Published: Sun, November 10 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU