How INLD leader Abhay Chautala's resignation may play out for the JJP

The war cry “Bill wapsi ya gaddi wapsi” (repeal the farm laws or removal from power) by Jat farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Jind district, the heart of Haryana, has fired up the protests against the new farm laws, promulgated by Parliament.

The mahapanchayat in Kandela village of Jat-dominated Jind is a signal that the agitation could severely affect the BJP and its ally, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Now, as farmers are again at the forefront of Haryana politics, every party wants to have a finger in the pie by taking up their cause, but only few are willing to pay the ...