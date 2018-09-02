How RSS progenies SJM, VHP and BMS fared over the past four years

Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), remembered meeting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a day after the Narendra Modi government was sworn in. “Jaitley recalled the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA's) first tenure (under Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and said we made had a mistake on disinvestments.

He admitted we shouldn’t have gone ahead with strategic disinvestments as they brought a bad name to the government,” said Mahajan. “The present government showed a lot of ...