How the Atishi-Gautam Gambhir pamphlet row is raging on social media

Who: Atishi, a star candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), broke down at a press conference on May 9 while reading out a pamphlet, allegedly circulated in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency by her opponents to malign her. She alleged that Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned-politician and her rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was responsible for the smear campaign.

How: The scurrilous pamphlet is peppered with sexist barbs aimed at Atishi and also refers to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pejoratively. It “assures” ...