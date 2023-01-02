JUST IN
Business Standard

It should be a win-win situation for both MP and investors: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about investment scenario in the state

Topics
Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh | Investors

Sandeep Kumar 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM, Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM, Madhya Pradesh (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

This month — and 2023 is an election year for the state — Madhya Pradesh (MP) will organise two big events: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) and Global Investors Summit (GIS). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Sandeep Kumar about the investment scenario in the state. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 00:16 IST


