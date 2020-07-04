JUST IN
Business Standard

Youth Cong holds 'shirtless' protest against 'privatisation of railways'

IYC activists were detained by the police

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Indian railways, train services
The anti-poor government at the Centre has consistently moved towards privatisation of Indian Railways, said IYC.

In a "symbolic" protest on Friday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protested shirtless against the 'privatisation' of the Indian Railways at their headquarters in the national capital.

"Since the present BJP led NDA government came to power in 2014, many government PSUs and otherwise government-held assets have moved towards privatisation. The anti-poor government at the Centre has also consistently moved towards privatisation of Indian Railways, which will gradually lead to the railway becoming unaffordable for the common man," stated the official IYC press release.


It added that the government was attempting to turn Railways into "private business", whereas, on account of it being the most "affordable means of communication for the common man, it remains a public service".

As per the release, IYC General Secretary Harish Pawar along with other IYC activists was detained by the police and sent to Mandir Marg Police Station.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 11:01 IST

