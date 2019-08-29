J&K Governor announces 50,000 govt jobs for Kashmiris in next 3 months

The Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) administration will try filling 50,000 vacancies in government jobs in the next two-three months in the soon-to-be-created Union Territory, J&K Governor said on Wednesday.

Malik, addressing his first press conference after Parliament revoked provisions of Article 370 in the first week of August, said the Centre would soon make a ‘big’ announcement on J&K.

In New Delhi, government sources denied reports that it has constituted a Group of Ministers, or GoM, to look into development, economic and social issues for J&K and Ladakh. While there was speculation of it, the government did not announce any special package for either Ladakh or J&K. The two union territories come into existence on October 31. The governor's promise on jobs echoes the commitment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made to the people of the region in his address to the nation earlier this month.

In his press conference, the J&K Governor sought to justify detention and imprisoning of mainstream politicians. He said times spent by politicians in jail would help them in their political careers. “Don't you want that people should become leaders. I have gone to jail 30 times. Those who will go to jail, will become leaders. Let them be there. The more they spend time in the jail, the more they will claim during elections...that I have spent six months behind bars...

Malik also said restrictions in J&K were necessary to prevent civilian causalities. The Internet is a handy tool for anti- elements and the restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time, Malik said. He said pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley, but said forces took precaution to prevent injuries.

Government sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Ladakh on Thursday. Senior officials of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will visit J&K and Ladakh soon to explore the possibilities of expansion of educational facilities there Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

Speaking at an event to distribute awards for community radio in the capital, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the "biggest punishment" for people is when they have no means of communication. He also extolled the benefits of scrapping of provisions of Article 370.

"This is the power and need of communication...when people store everything in their hearts and are unable to tell anyone about it, is the biggest punishment. When you cannot talk to anyone, you cannot contact anyone and you have no tool to communicate, that is the biggest punishment," he said, adding that one of the biggest medium of communication is community radio.