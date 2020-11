Job promises in Bihar elections: Tall claims or a distinct possibility?

Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal has promised to provide a million government jobs in its election manifesto in Bihar, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has said it will generate 1.9 million employment opportunities. As many as 9.8 per cent of those aged at least 15 years and wanting to work were unemployed in Bihar during 2018-19 (July-June period), against 5.8 per cent at the national level.

The unemployment rate stood at 10.2 per cent in the case of males and three per cent in the case of females in Bihar. On the other hand, it stood at six per cent for males and 5.1 per cent ...