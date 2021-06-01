Kerala Assembly resolution asks for removing Lakshadweep administrator

The on Monday passed a resolution demanding the removal of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel and cancelling his proposed regulations. The resolution, which chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, introduced was passed unanimously by the 140-member Assembly. This is the first resolution passed by the Assembly after the LDF returned to power in Kerala.

The resolution said attempts are being made to impose a saffron agenda and corporate interests in Lakshadweep. Further, the resolution said the proposed laws could wreck their means of livelihood and the island community's culture.

"The sheds where the fishermen's boats and nets are kept have been destroyed. Steps are also being taken to eliminate beef which is a staple food of the people. The agenda of banning cow slaughter is being implemented through the back door,' the resolution said.

Vijayan said the the cultural idenitiy of Lakshadweep was under attack. "Strong opposition must be raised against this attempt to enslave people to corporate interests and Hindutva '



Tensions have been brewing in the archipelago over a bunch of draft laws proposed by its administrator Praful Patel. Patel, who is also the administrator of the union territories (UT) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given additional charge of Lakshadweep following the death of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year. Lakshadweep is governed by an administrator appointed by the President of India.

The protest began earlier this month on social media by Lakshadweep Students Association (LSA). It gained attention after CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem wrote to the President asking for the removal of Patel as administrator. Since then, people from various walks of life, including film stars and opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, have supported the protests.

Elamaram Kareem told Business Standard that the Kerala assembly's resolution is a declaration of solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep.

" BJP is replicating its Hindutva experiment in Lakshadweep. In the name of development, they are trying to hand over land to corporates. Once the lockdown is over, we will organize protests against the central government's high handedness. We are trying to form a broad secular movement in this issue. The Kerala CM has already written non-BJP chief ministers seeking their support," said Kareem.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which Patel belongs, defended the proposed laws and said that they aim to ensure the safety of its citizens and develop Lakshadweep as a major tourist hub like Maldives. The party also termed the Kerala assembly's resolution as unnecessary interference

" Kerala government is behaving as if Lakshadweep is its extended territory. Congress, Muslim League and CPI(M) come together on this issue to spite BJP. These laws are mere proposals. Today we met Amit Shah; he has told us to take people of Lakshadweep into confidence before going ahead with these development initiatives," said AP Abdullakutty, vice-president of BJP and in-charge of party affairs in Lakshadweep

The draft laws include the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA), the Animal Preservation Regulation, the Panchayat Regulation and Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021.

The PASA allows for the detention of individuals for anti-social activities from six months to a year without legal representation. The need for such a stringent law at a place where crime rates are low has baffled many.

The Animal Preservation regulation aims to ban cattle slaughter without a certificate from a competent authority. The Panchayat Regulation Act bars residents with more than two children from contesting local body elections. Lakshadweep has a population of about 65,000 people. Similarly, residents fear that Lakshadweep Development Authority regulation gives the authorities sweeping powers to take over their land for development purpose.

The administrator is also blamed for the spike in COVID cases by diluting the standard operating procedure (SOP). Lakshadweep did not have a single COVID case until mid-January this year due to the stringent protocols and testing of inbound travellers. However, after Patel took over, he diluted the SOP and allowed anyone with a negative RT-PCR certificate issued before 48 hours to travel to Lakshadweep.