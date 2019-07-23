Kumaraswamy loses trust vote in Karnataka Assembly; Cong-JD(S) govt falls

-
The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after it lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state.
With the numbers stacked against him, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy faced the defeat after winding up the debate for four days on the motion of confidence moved by him on Thursday last, amid the political turmoil.
Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced that 99 MLAs had voted in favour of the motion and 105 against it.
The motion had been defeated, he said.
The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself.
A wave of resignations had set off the political turbulence in the state, pushing the 14-month old coalition government to the brink of collapse.
